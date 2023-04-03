Ram Navami violence | Fresh explosion jolts Bihar's Sasaram, Internet suspended in Bengal's Hooghly — VISUALS

A bomb explosion was heard in the street of Bihar's Sasaram early Monday. According to News 18, locals who heard the sound, said that it was so loud that women and children panicked.

Stone pelting was reported during the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Shobha yatra in Hooghly, West Bengal, late Sunday. Following the violence, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar wrote to Union Minister Amit Shah, requesting immediate help to tackle the situation.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government suspended internet services till 10 pm on Monday and prohibitory orders were imposed in Hooghly district in view of the simmering tensions.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Ruckus and stone pelting erupt during the BJP Shobha yatra in Hooghly pic.twitter.com/fbRdsGRkNT — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the incident "pre-planned" by the BJP. "These people are trying to create unrest in the name of Ram Navami. We’re taking the stock of situation. The BJP is watching who can create more ruckus - Dilip Ghosh or Sukanta Majumdar," he was quoted by ANI as saying.

Hooghly: Police deployed in large numbers after a clash broke out between two groups during Ram Navami procession, in Hooghly district, Sunday evening, April 2, 2023. (PTI Photo) Hooghly: Police deployed in large numbers after a clash broke out between two groups during Ram Navami procession, in Hooghly district, Sunday evening, April 2, 2023. (PTI Photo)

In a separate incident in Bihar's Sasaram, another bomb explosion was heard in the street of Chedilal in Mochitola Mohalla of Nagar Thana area of Sasaram. The administration said that the intensity of the explosion was very low. However, locals who heard the sound, said that it was so loud that women and children panicked.

SHO Santosh Kumar said, "We came to know about a loud sound that was heard by locals, when we went on the spot, we found that sound was related to a firecracker. Apart from that there is nothing else."

Hooghly: Wrecked remains of vehicles after a clash broke out between two groups during Ram Navami procession, in Hooghly district, Sunday evening, April 2, 2023. (PTI Photo) Hooghly: Wrecked remains of vehicles after a clash broke out between two groups during Ram Navami procession, in Hooghly district, Sunday evening, April 2, 2023. (PTI Photo)

According to police, preliminary probe found out that it was not a high intensity explosive. Instead, it was a kind of cracker that was used, News 18 reported police administration as saying. For reassurance, the sample of the remains have been kept for forensic investigation.

Earlier on Sunday, a bomb blast was reported in Sasaram of Rohtas . According to police, six people were injured during the handling of illegal explosives at a private property in Rohtas, Bihar. This happened as fresh violence was reported at two to three places in Bihar Sharif Saturday night.

In the wake of the violence incidents in the state, the Union home ministry decided to deploy additional forces in the area. DM Nalanda Shashank Shubhankar said peace committees will be formed in all localities in Biharsharif.