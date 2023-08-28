Ram Lalla consecration ceremony in last week of January 2024, devotees to get 20 seconds for darshan: Report

Chairman of the Temple Construction Committee, Nripendra Mishra, has shared that preparations are underway for the “pran pratistha” or consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of Ayodhya Ram temple . He said that the consecration ceremony will be held in the last week of January 2024, according to the Times of India.

Speaking to the Times of India, Mishra shared the key details about the progress of construction work, security plan and the overall preparation for the grand occasion.

According to the former principal secretary to PM Narendra Modi, a comprehensive blueprint has been devised for both the security coverage of the entire area and the management of the expected large number of visitors. Separate contingency plans have been formulated to accommodate devotees ranging from 50,000 to 10 lakh.

The initial construction target is to complete the ground floor of the temple by December 2023, Mishra told TOI. This ground floor will be the sacred space where Ram Lalla will be enshrined. Spanning approximately three acres of land, the temple complex will significantly expand to eight acres upon completion of the ‘parkota’ (parikrama ground). Additionally, the sprawling area covering 71 acres will be available for devotees. He stated that visitors will get 20 seconds for darshan of Ram Lalla inside the temple and an hour to spend inside the temple compound.

The Shr i Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, responsible for overseeing the temple's construction, has already sent an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the consecration ceremony and a date will be accordingly finalised as per PM’s availability.

Mishra offered insights into the security arrangements for the temple complex. While the state government is responsible for on-ground security, the Union home ministry is overseeing the comprehensive security arrangements at the temple for the inauguration ceremony, area management and intelligence systems.

In terms o f construction quality and technology, Mishra revealed that the temple has been crafted primarily from stones, with no usage of steel or ordinary cement. The foundation, which is 12 metres deep, employs a unique earth refill that solidifies into stone within 28 days. The construction process involves rigorous testing of each layer's strength before progressing to the next. The involvement of prestigious institutions like IIT Kanpur, IIT Chennai and the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) has ensured a thorough scientific approach to the temple's structural stability, foundation and materials.

Outside the ‘parkota,’ small temples dedicated to prominent figures described in epic Ramayana like Maharishi Valmiki, Vishwamitra, Nishad, Shabri, Agastya Muni and Ahilya are under construction and are anticipated to be completed by 2024.