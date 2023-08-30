On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Madhya Pradesh is going to create a record for making the world’s biggest rakhi. Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Ashok Bhardwaj has made the biggest rakhi possible which is going to find a place on the Guinness World Records.

According to the Live Hindustan report, Ashok Bharadwaj decided to take up the initiative to make the biggest rakhi ever after he got a suggestion from the BJP workers who had researched the existing world record on the biggest rakhi. The BJP leader mentioned that he hired an agency to make the rakhi. More than 10 craftsmen were involved in creating the world’s biggest rakhi. Different artisans were seen involved in making different parts of the rakhi so that the project could be accomplished on time.

The biggest rakhi is being made using cloth material, cardboard, thermocol sheets, wood and many other raw materials. As the centre part of the rakhi is made in a round shape, it measures a diameter of 25 feet and two decorative round shapes are attached to it with a measurement of 15 feet each.

#WATCH | BJP leader Ashok Bhrdwaj crafts the longest Rakhi in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind pic.twitter.com/jxRqfZRtHM — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 29, 2023

Ashok Bharadwaj said that the rakhi is being made in a farmhouse in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh. He also mentioned that the officials of the Guinness World Records will arrive in Bhind on Thursday to evaluate and examine the rakhi and document it for the records. Once the evaluation is done by the officials, the rakhi will be declared as the “biggest” rakhi ever in the world.

Apart from the Guinness World Records, the length of the rakhi can break all other records once it’s made, as the final length of the rakhi has to be known soon, the Live Hindustan report added. He mentioned that it has the potential to break the records of the Limca Book of Records, the World Book of Records, the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records.