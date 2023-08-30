Raksha Bandhan 2023: School girls tie rakhi to PM Modi in Delhi | WATCH

1 Min Read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan 2023 with tens of school girls in Delhi on Wednesday. A video shared by news agency ANI and News 18 showed several girls in school uniform tying fancy rakhis to the Prime Minister and giving him gifts.
#Breakingnews: School girls tie Rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on the occasion of #RakshaBandhan #PMModi #Rakhi pic.twitter.com/L2KW7LJXaH— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 30, 2023
Raksha Bandhan was celebrated across India on Wednesday. On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread 'Rakhi' around their brother's wrists.
#WATCH | School girls tie Rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, as they celebrate the festival of #RakshaBandhan with him. pic.twitter.com/Hhyjx63xgi— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Wednesday. He tweeted, "Dedicated to unbreakable trust and immense love between sister and brother, this auspicious festival is a sacred reflection of our culture.
मेरे सभी परिवारजनों को रक्षाबंधन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। बहन और भाई के बीच अटूट विश्वास और अगाध प्रेम को समर्पित रक्षाबंधन का ये पावन पर्व, हमारी संस्कृति का पवित्र प्रतिबिंब है। मेरी कामना है, यह पर्व हर किसी के जीवन में स्नेह, सद्भाव और सौहार्द की भावना को और प्रगाढ़ करे।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2023
