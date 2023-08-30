Raksha Bandhan 2023: School girls tie rakhi to PM Modi in Delhi | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan 2023 with tens of school girls in Delhi on Wednesday. A video shared by news agency ANI and News 18 showed several girls in school uniform tying fancy rakhis to the Prime Minister and giving him gifts.

Raksha Bandhan was celebrated across India on Wednesday. On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread 'Rakhi' around their brother's wrists

#WATCH | School girls tie Rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, as they celebrate the festival of #RakshaBandhan with him. pic.twitter.com/Hhyjx63xgi — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Wednesday. He tweeted, "Dedicated to unbreakable trust and immense love between sister and brother, this auspicious festival is a sacred reflection of our culture.