Raksha Bandhan 2022 — it goes back to Draupadi & Lord Krishna

Mini Raksha Bandhan 2022: The day which celebrates the brother-sister bond with great enthusiasm amid copious gift buying, will be held on August 11 this year.

Raksha Bandhan, Rakhi in short, celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. The word ‘Raksha Bandhan’ roughly translates to ‘protection’ and ‘bond.’ This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 11.

What is Raksha Bandhan?

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is observed on the full-moon day or purnima during the month of Sawan, according to Hindu Panchang. On this day, a sister ties a thread called rakhi on the wrist of her brother as a symbol of her unconditional love and faith in him and prays for his long life. In return, the brother promises to keep her happy and always protect her from all troubles in life. Gifts are also exchanged.

History of Raksha Bandhan

In the Mahabharata, Lord Krishna accidentally cut his finger on his Sudarshan Chakra. Seeing this, princess Draupadi tore a piece of cloth from her saree and tied it around his wound to stop the bleeding. Lord Krishna was overwhelmed by the gesture and considered the cloth as a sacred thread. From that day, Lord Krishna vowed to protect Draupadi at any cost and the festival of Rakhi originated.

Lord Krishna kept his vow when the Kauravas tried to shame and belittle Draupadi. He appeared and protected her from the embarrassment and humiliation while nobody, including her family, helped her.

How to celebrate?

According to Hindu norms, on the day of Raksha Bandhan, during the ‘Shubh Muhurat’ a sister applies tilak to her brother’s forehead and ties a rakhi around his wrist, praying for his happy and healthy life. In return, the brother gifts her with something that she likes as a token of appreciation, and vows to protect her for life.

This festival has evolved into a playful exchange of gifts and sweets to celebrate the sacred bond. With changing times, Raksha Bandhan is just not limited to brother-sister. People celebrate Raksha Bandhan by tying rakhi to their elder sisters or friends or distant relatives too.