Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has said he has “a problem if Islam or Catholicism want to convert Hindus” wading into an issue that has acquired a political colour recently with the introduction of “love jihad” laws by some states.

In an interview with The Print’s Shekhar Gupta, Jhunjhunwala said he is a liberal by belief and does not have a problem with anyone’s belief or views unless it “infringes on other people’s religion or freedom of thought.”

“I have a problem if Islam or Catholicism want to convert Hindus. I don't mind who you believe in. Allah is God to me, Krishna is God to me, Jesus is God to me. I don't want you and others try to make me a bhakt (believer) of Allah… I won't accept it if you say we are kayars (cowards). I'm most liberal in thought and I respect everybody's culture, everybody's thought, everybody's food and everybody's dress," Jhunjhunwala said.

In an hour-long interview, the investor spoke about other issues, including markets, claiming that despite the strong performance of stocks recently, a big bull run is still ahead.

When asked for his view on what Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should do in the upcoming Budget, Jhunjhunwala said despite the government’s finances battered by the pandemic, the FM should focus on increasing spending and not undertaking tax hikes.