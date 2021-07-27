Rakesh Asthana appointed as Delhi Police Commissioner

Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Rakesh Asthana was on Tuesday appointed as Commissioner of Delhi Police.

A 1984-batch IPS officer from Gujarat cadre, Asthana was appointed in the post just three days before his superannuation on July 31.

SS Seswal, Director General of ITBP, has been given additional charge of the post of DG BSF after Asthana was appointed as the police chief of the national capital.

"SS Seswal, Director General ITBP has been given additional charge of the post of DG, Border Security Force after Rakesh Asthana was appointed as the Delhi Police Commissioner. Asthana held the post of DG BSF," ANI tweeted.

SS Seswal, Director General ITBP has been given additional charge of the post of DG, Border Security Force after Rakesh Asthana was appointed as the Delhi Police Commissioner. Asthana held the post of DG BSF. (file photo) pic.twitter.com/aj4lIlbw8u— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

Usually, an officer belonging to the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre is appointed to the post.

Asthana had also served as the Special Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). During his stint in the CBI, he was engaged in an unsavoury spat with the then CBI Director Alok Verma.

-With PTI inputs