Rajya Sabha returns Appropriation Bills to Lok Sabha

Rajya Sabha on Monday returned a money bill moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, authorising the government for payment and appropriation of certain sums from the consolidated fund for the financial year 2021-22. The Upper House of Parliament also returned another Appropriation Bill for the expenditure done in the 2018-19 financial year.

Both the Appropriation Bills were passed by Lok Sabha earlier. Rajya Sabha discussed the Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2022, which seeks to authorise payment of certain additional sums from the consolidated fund of India for services of 2021-22, and the Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2022 for services during 2018-19 before returning them to Lok Sabha.

A money bill, after having been passed by Lok Sabha, is sent to Rajya Sabha for its recommendations. It has to be returned to Lok Sabha by Rajya Sabha within 14 days. It is open for Lok Sabha to either accept or reject all or any of the recommendations of Rajya Sabha.