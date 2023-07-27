Rajya Sabha passes Cinematograph Amendment Bill 2023 to fight film piracy

The main aim of the bill is to stop piracy and protect the film industry. It proposes strict punishment for people involved in making illegal copies of movies, like up to three years in jail and a fine up to five percent of a film's production cost.

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday (July 27) approved the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill-2023 to tackle movie piracy and improve the film certification process. The bill got the green light after everyone agreed through a voice vote, except for some opposition members who walked out earlier demanding a discussion on another topic.

The main aim of the bill is to stop piracy and protect the film industry. It proposes strict punishment for people involved in making illegal copies of movies, like up to three years in jail and a fine up to five percent of a film's production cost.

The bill also suggests some changes to make film certification easier. Movies will now get a certificate that lasts indefinitely, instead of just ten years. This will make things simpler for filmmakers. Additionally, there will be new age-based ratings like 'UA 7+', 'UA 13+', and 'UA 16+' to help parents and viewers understand if a film is suitable for children or teenagers.

To help filmmakers and broadcasters, the bill allows separate certificates for showing films on TV or other platforms. This way, they can reach a wider audience without any legal issues.

To fight piracy, the bill introduces two new rules. First, it makes it illegal to record any part of a film without permission, especially for sharing on the same device or elsewhere. Second, it prohibits unauthorised exhibition of these recorded films.

The Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur, explained that the bill is crucial to save the film industry from losing a lot of money due to piracy. According to him, piracy has been causing around Rs 20,000 crore in losses to the film industry.

After the Rajya Sabha's approval, the bill will now go to the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament, for further discussion and approval. If it gets the nod from both houses and the President of India, it will become a law that aims to protect the film industry and make it stronger.