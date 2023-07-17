No Rajya Sabha elections this year? 11 leaders to be elected unopposed | A look at numbers

Six Rajya Sabha seats in West Bengal, three in Gujarat and one seat in Goa will not go to polls on July 24 as there are no opposing candidates.

Eleven leaders, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O' Brien, are all set to be elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha in the upcoming elections.

Election to 10 Rajya Sabha seats in three states — Goa (one seat), Gujarat (three seats) and West Bengal (six seats) — will be held on July 24. The last date for withdrawing nominations to contest the polls was on Monday (July 17).

There will be no voting for six seats in West Bengal, three in Gujarat and one seat in Goa on July 24 as there are no opposing candidates, NDTV reported on Monday.

Let's look at the numbers...

In Gujarat, elections for three Rajya Sabha seats, scheduled to be held on July 24, would mostly be a one-sided affair as the Congress has decided not to field any candidate saying it doesn't have the numbers to put up a fight.

Four years ago, Jaishankar had filed his nomination for the first time from Gujarat for the Rajya Sabha. Last week, he filed his nomination for the second time.

Meanwhile, BJP's Goa unit president Sadanand Shet Tanavade filed his nomination papers for the election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the coastal state.

West Bengal, In Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Dola Sen and Saket Gokhale are among the six candidates announced by the TMC for as many Rajya Sabha seats in the state.

The TMC has 216 MLAs in the 294-member assembly and enjoys the support of five BJP MLAs, who switched over to the ruling party but are yet to resign from the House. The BJP has a strength of 70 in the assembly.

As per the numbers in the West Bengal Assembly, the TMC will get six of these seven Rajya Sabha seats and BJP's Anant Maharaj will be elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed. The TMC has already won a by-poll on one Rajya Sabha seat in West Bengal.

With this, the BJP is likely to win a Rajya Sabha seat in West Bengal, pushing its count to 93 members in the Rajya Sabha. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) does not have a majority in the Upper House.

BJP likely to miss the majority mark?

Seven seats in the 245-member Rajya Sabha will fall vacant after July 24. These include four seats in Jammu and Kashmir, two nominated and one vacant seat in Uttar Pradesh. The total seats in the Rajya Sabha will reduce to 238 and the majority mark will stand at 120. The BJP and its allies will have 105 members.

According to the NDTV report, the BJP might win the support of five nominated and two independent MPs. So the number of members in favour of the government will rise to 112, still eight short of the majority mark.

Meanwhile, "the Congress is set to lose one seat and drop to 30 members in Rajya Sabha," the report said.