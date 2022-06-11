Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 Result: BJP sweeps Haryana, Karnataka and Congress wins Rajasthan

The Bharatiya Janata Party secured a big win on 16 vacant seats in the Rajya Sabha elections. Voting for the 16 seats – six from Maharashtra, four each from Karnataka and Rajasthan, and two from Haryana -- was held till 4 pm on Friday. The poll battle turned out to be a nail-biting affair with Congress and BJP accusing each other of horse-trading. There were fears of cross-voting in the Congress camp as well.

However, the result is pretty much in line with what political pundits expected (barring a few seats). In Karnataka, BJP won three out of the four Rajya Sabha seats while Congress won the fourth seat. From the BJP, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, actor-politician Jaggesh, and outgoing MLC Lehar Singh Siroya won. Sitharaman and Jaggesh secured the seat comfortably, Siroya won because of cross-voting by a JD(S) MLA and an Independent MLA. The JD(S) has said that two of its MLAs did not vote in favour of its candidate. The fourth seat was won by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

In Haryana, BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP)-backed Independent candidate Kartikeya Shama, who has BJP support, won the two seats. Congress leader Ajay Maken was defeated.

In Rajasthan, it was a Congress show. While the party had expressed apprehensions about horse-trading, it won three out of the four seats. The fourth seat was clinched by the BJP candidate. Congress’ Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari won and the fourth seat went to BJP’a Ghanshyam Tiwari. Media baron Subhash Chandra, who was also in the poll fray, lost.

In Maharashtra, the BJP’s Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mahadik won three out of six seats. The remaining were secured by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government -- Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, Congress' Imran Pratapgarhi and NCP's Praful Patel.