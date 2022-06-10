Mini

Voting is underway for 16 Rajya Sabha seats from four states falling vacant due to the retirement of members on different dates between June and August. Forty-one leaders have been elected unopposed to the Upper House of Parliament, including P Chidambaram and Rajeev Shukla of the Congress, BJP's Sumitra Valmiki and Kavita Patidar, former Congress leader Kapil Sibal, RJD's Misa Bharti and Jayant Chaudhary of the RLD. Of the 41 winners, 14 are from the BJP, four each from Congress and YSR Congress; three each from DMK and BJD; two each from AAP, RJD, TRS, AIADMK, one each from JMM, JDU, SP and RLD besides Independent Sibal. Elections will now be held for six seats in Maharashtra, four each in Rajasthan and Karnataka and two in Haryana. Results will be declared today itself. Most of the new members who get elected are likely to vote in the President's election, scheduled for July 18.