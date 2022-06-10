Voting is underway for 16 Rajya Sabha seats from four states falling vacant due to the retirement of members on different dates between June and August. Forty-one leaders have been elected unopposed to the Upper House of Parliament, including P Chidambaram and Rajeev Shukla of the Congress, BJP's Sumitra Valmiki and Kavita Patidar, former Congress leader Kapil Sibal, RJD's Misa Bharti and Jayant Chaudhary of the RLD. Of the 41 winners, 14 are from the BJP, four each from Congress and YSR Congress; three each from DMK and BJD; two each from AAP, RJD, TRS, AIADMK, one each from JMM, JDU, SP and RLD besides Independent Sibal. Elections will now be held for six seats in Maharashtra, four each in Rajasthan and Karnataka and two in Haryana. Results will be declared today itself. Most of the new members who get elected are likely to vote in the President's election, scheduled for July 18.
Chandigarh | Haryana Congress MLAs arrive at the residence of LoP and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Maharashtra: 50% of polling has been completed in the first 1.5 hours. 143 MLAs exercised their right to vote. More than 60 BJP MLAs and 20 Congress MLAs have cast their votes for Rajya Sabha elections, say sources.
The winners from Tamil Nadu are the ruling DMK's S Kalyanasundaram, R Girirajan and KRN Rajesh Kumar, AIADMK's C Ve Shanmugam and R Dharmar and Congress's Chidambaram. In the Upper House, the DMK's current strength of 10 would continue to be unaltered and AIADMK representation is set to slide to 4 MPs from 5 members.
Of the 11 candidates declared elected in Uttar Pradesh, eight are from BJP, one each from Samajwadi Party and RLD (Rashtriya Lok Dal), along with independent Sibal. The winners from the state are Jayant Chaudhary (RLD), Javed Ali Khan (SP), Darshana Singh, Babu Ram Nishad, Mithilesh Kumar, Radha Mohan Dal Agarwal, K Laxman, Laxmikant Bajpai, Surendra Singh Nagar, Sangeeta Yadav (all BJP).
Of the 41 winners, 14 are from the BJP, four each from Congress and YSR Congress; three each from DMK and BJD; two each from AAP, RJD, TRS, AIADMK, one each from JMM, JDU, SP and RLD besides Independent Sibal.
READ | BJP-Shiv Sena battle for Maharashtra’s 6th Rajya Sabha seat hots up; all eyes on smaller parties
The race for the sixth seat of Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra will see a battle between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena. Both parties are falling short of numbers and are going all out to get their candidate elected to the Upper House of Parliament. Looking at the maths behind the polls, a candidate needs support from 42 MLAs to be elected. The BJP has 105 MLAs and has named three candidates from the state — Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde, and Dhananjay Mahadik.
READ | Rajya Sabha elections on June 10: These members will retire from 15 states
Elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant due to the retirement of members from 15 states will be held on June 10. As per the established norm, the counting of votes for the Rajya Sabha elections will take place an hour after the polls are concluded. The members are retiring on different dates between June 21 and August 1. Eleven seats are due to fall vacant from Uttar Pradesh this year, while six members each will retire from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Five Rajya Sabha MPs will retire from Bihar while four each will depart from Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai casts his vote in Rajya Sabha Election 2022, at Vidhana Soudha
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehot casts his vote in Rajya Sabha elections 2022
READ | View: Close fight for 3-4 seats to make June 10 Rajya Sabha elections a cliffhanger
Friday elections for Rajya Sabha across four states of Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, states where legislators are scheduled to vote on Friday, is expected to be a cliffhanger, or so claim those who are making a contest of it. Of the 57 vacancies, 41 candidates have been declared elected unopposed in the biennial elections. Now, there are 16 seats up for grabs, and the number of candidates contesting dramatically rose in the four states, with political parties preferring to experiment with the surplus vote and by wooing smaller parties and independents in the assembly.
Voting underway for two vacant Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana.
Maharashtra: All four candidates of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will win. We have full support, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut who is contesting polls.
Forty-one leaders have been elected unopposed to the Upper House of Parliament, including P Chidambaram and Rajeev Shukla of the Congress, BJP's Sumitra Valmiki and Kavita Patidar, former Congress leader Kapil Sibal, RJD's Misa Bharti and Jayant Chaudhary of the RLD.
Voting will begin to fill 16 Rajya Sabha seats from four states falling vacant due to the retirement of members on different dates between June and August.
Good morning readers!
Welcome to the live blog on Rajya Sabha elections. Catch all the updates related to the voting, results, candidates and much more here.