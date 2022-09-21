Comedian Raju Srivastava dies at 58

By Akriti Anand

Mini Raju Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after he complained of chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym.

Comedian Raju Srivastava died a month after suffering a heart attack, his family confirmed on Wednesday. He was 58. Srivastava was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on August 10 after he complained of chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym.

"He was doing his routine exercise and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down," Raju's cousin had said earlier.

Following this, the 58-year-old stand-up comic had underwent angioplasty. However, he succumbed to his ailment, news agency ANI quoted his family as saying.

"I got a call from the family about half-an-hour ago saying he is no more. It is really unfortunate news. He was fighting in the hospital for over 40 days," Raju Srivastav's brother Dipoo told PTI. Raju Srivastava was declared dead at 10.20 am, according to hospital sources.

Condolences pour in

Condolences poured in as soon as the news of Raju Srivastava's demise broke. Film director Vivek Agnihotri shared a video message on Twitter to express his grief. He said, "...An artist like him is rarely seen, India hasn't seen another like him. I pray that his soul rests in peace. My prayers are with his family, fans."

ऐसा कोई सगा या पराया नहीं,जिसे राजू श्रीवास्तव ने हँसाया नहीं।बहुत जल्दी चले गए राजू भाई।You were a true legend of stand up comedy.ॐ शान्ति#RajuShrivastava pic.twitter.com/yGyXC1nscI — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 21, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, "I, on behalf of the people of UP, pray that his soul rests in peace. I extend my condolences to his family." Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda also extended condolences on the demise of comedian Raju Srivastava.

सुप्रसिद्ध हास्य कलाकार राजू श्रीवास्तव जी का एक विशिष्ट अंदाज था, उन्होंने अपनी अद्भुत प्रतिभा से सभी को प्रभावित किया। उनका निधन कला जगत के लिए एक बड़ी क्षति है। मैं उनके परिजनों व प्रशंसकों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ईश्वर उन्हें यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दें। ॐ शांति शांति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 21, 2022

The popular comic-actor tasted unparalleled success after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005. He was active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s.

He has appeared in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", "Bombay to Goa" (remake), and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya".