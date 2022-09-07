Delhi's Rajpath is now officially called Kartavya Path

By CNBCTV18.com

Rajpath, that runs from Rashtrapati Bhavan on Raisina Hill to National Stadium in New Delhi, will now be officially called “Kartavyapath”. Announcing the same, Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi said, "...The renaming of “Rajpath” to “Kartavyapath” is a reminder that d spirit of public service is not “right to rule” but “duty to serve"."

As we complete 75 yrs of Independence, it is only fitting to shed the colonial baggage & move towards India@100 in the #AmritKaal w our own legacy. The renaming of “Rajpath” to “Kartavyapath” is a reminder that d spirit of public service is not “right to rule” but “duty to serve” pic.twitter.com/7IwJW38Csi — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) September 7, 2022

The development came on Wednesday after the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) held a special meeting to approve a proposal of renaming Rajpath as Kartavya Path. Following the approval, the entire stretch and area from the Netaji statue at India Gate to the Rashtrapati Bhavan is now known as Kartavya Path. Rajpath was known as Kingsway during British Rule.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the entire stretch on September 8. The stretch has been renovated under the government's Central Vista redevelopment project.

On the day of the inauguration, visitors will not be allowed on the stretch from the India Gate to Man Singh Road, but they can use the remaining part. From September 9, the entire stretch will be thrown open to the public.

'Colonial past'

The move to rename Rajpath and the Central Vista grounds as "Kartavya Path" gave the Narendra Modi-led BJP government another boost in its effort to erase the images of the country’s colonial past.

The name Rajpath — meaning the path of the state — was itself a renaming from the colonial name, Kingsway. Kartavya Path literally means the path of duty.

Delhi roads renamed in the past

In 2015, the name of the road on which the prime minister's residence is located was changed from Race Course Road to Lok Kalyan Marg.

The same year, Aurangzeb Road was renamed A P J Abdul Kalam Road. In 2017, Dalhousie Road was renamed Dara Shikoh Road. Also, Teen Murti Teen Murti Chowk was changed to Teen Murti Haifa Chowk in 2018.