Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will present the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha on Thursday, August 3. This bill proposes to give designated military commanders the authority to lead soldiers and maintain discipline, regardless of their service branch.

On March 15, the Inter-Services Organisation (Command, Control, and Discipline) Bill, 2023, was introduced in Lok Sabha. On April 24, the Speaker sent it to the Standing Committee on Defence for review and a report.

The Standing Committee on Defence, led by Jual Oram, has approved all the provisions of the bill. The House panel recommended that the bill should be passed without any amendments. The bill was the subject of the committee's 39th Report, which was delivered in the 17th Lok Sabha and tabled before the Rajya Sabha.

Currently, members of the armed forces are governed by three separate laws: the Army Act of 1950, the Air Force Act of 1950 and the Navy Act of 1957. Only officers from the same service have the authority to discipline those who fall under their respective Acts. This creates challenges in maintaining command, control, and discipline within groups that consist of members from different services.

The lack of disciplinary authority for the commander-in-chief of a joint services command and the officer-in-command of other inter-services organisations is a significant issue. When any armed forces personnel is accused of a crime they must be sent back to their parent service unit for disciplinary or administrative action.

The way the process currently works it is slow and expensive especially when it comes to relocating workers. Whenever there are disciplinary or administrative issues involving personnel from different military branches it becomes even more complicated. This leads to multiple sets of proceedings under each branch's rules, causing delays and affecting discipline.

To fix this problem, a new law is being proposed. Its goal is to make things simpler and faster. It aims to maintain discipline and resolve cases more quickly, saving time and money for everyone involved. Importantly, it seeks to achieve these goals without disrupting the unique service conditions or amending the existing service Acts.

What are the main Provisions of the proposed Bill?

The Central go vernment will have the power to create new inter-services organisations through official notification. These organisations can include joint services commands, which are essential for the armed forces' theaterisation plan, which refers to the integration of the capabilities of three forces- the army, the air force and the navy.

These commands will consist of units and troops from all three-armed forces and personnel from other forces attached to them. The head of these organisations will be the commander-in-chief or the officer-in-command. The central government will be responsible for these inter-services organisations and will have the authority to issue directions on matters related to national security or general administration.

The commander-in-chief, the officer-in-command or any other official explicitly empowered by the central government will have full disciplinary and administrative powers over individuals serving or connected to an existing or prospective inter-services organisation.

The personnel serving in or attached to an inter-services organisation will continue to be governed by their respective service Acts.

What will happen after the Bill is passed?

If the Bill is passed, it has the potential to enhance the management of theatre commands. However, one concern with the implementation of the Bill is the potential disparity in the norms of the services Acts when delivering justice for the same offence. This could also raise issues related to consistency and fairness because the disciplinary measures taken for the same offence may vary depending on the particular personnel’s service branch.

What is the theatre command?

In the military, a specific geographic area where military operations are planned, coordinated, and carried out under a single command is referred to as the theatre command. It is a strategy for directing military assets toward a certain region or theatre of operations.