    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Rajnath Singh thanks Russian defence minister over detention of IS bomber planning to target India

    Rajnath Singh thanks Russian defence minister over detention of IS bomber planning to target India

    Rajnath Singh thanks Russian defence minister over detention of IS bomber planning to target India
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it detained the Islamic State terrorist from a Central Asian country who underwent special training to carry out a suicide attack against a member of India's leadership elite for offensive comments on the Prophet.

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday thanked his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu over Russian authorities detaining an alleged Islamic State (IS) terrorist who was planning to target a key Indian politician from the ruling party. Singh conveyed his appreciation to Shoigu when he exchanged pleasantries with the Russian defence minister at a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tashkent.
    "During the exchange of pleasantries with Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu this morning, Rajnath Singh conveyed his deep appreciation and thanks for arresting in Moscow a terrorist who was planning attacks in India," the defence ministry said.
    Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it detained the Islamic State terrorist from a Central Asian country who underwent special training to carry out a suicide attack against a member of India's leadership elite for offensive comments on the Prophet.
    It said the foreign national was recruited by one of the Islamic State's ringleaders as a suicide bomber sometime between April and June 2022 while he was in Turkey.
    "The Federal Security Service has identified and apprehended in Russia a member of the outlawed (by the Russian Federation) Islamic State international terrorist organisation. The detainee is a native of a Central Asian country who planned to commit a terrorist attack against a member of India's ruling circles by blowing himself up," the FSB said.
    Also Read: Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill resigns as national spokesman, says decision making influenced by 'self-serving interests'

    Tags

    isisRajnath SinghRussia

    Previous Article

    American Express can add new customers right away as RBI lifts ban

    Next Article

    Boeing says F/A-18 Super Hornet is the right choice for Indian Navy

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng