What Rajnath Singh said at SCO defence ministers' meet

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) defence ministers' meeting on Friday. At the conclave, defence ministers of India, Russia, China and other member nations of the SCO deliberated on pressing regional security challenges and related issues.

According to the government, Rajnath Singh called upon the SCO members "to collectively work towards eliminating terrorism in all its forms and fix accountability on those who aid or fund such activities".

> “If a nation shelters terrorists, it not only poses a threat to others but for itself too. Radicalisation of youth is a cause of concern not only from the point of view of security, but it is also a major obstacle in the path of socio-economic progress of society. If we want to make the SCO a stronger and more credible international organisation, our top-most priority should be to effectively deal with terrorism."

> Rajnath Singh called for concerted efforts by the SCO member states, so that the region, with limitless possibilities in today’s multilateral world, shifts to the mindset of ‘great gain from win-win paradigm’ from the ‘great game of zero-sum, win-lose paradigm’.

> "India has always followed the principle of 'Let us walk together and move forward together'. Every era has a zeitgeist (defining idea). The zeitgeist of the present era is 'Win-win cooperation for the great gain'."

> "We should unitedly fight terrorism. If SCO has to emerge stronger, we have to fight together. Terror groups are using new methods like social media and crowdfunding."

> "India views SCO as an important organisation to promote defence cooperation among member states. We, as a nation, wish to further strengthen the spirit of trust and cooperation among the members of the SCO."

> "This forum provides an opportunity for all of us to exchange our views, share our perspectives and concerns. This is an important platform where we can discuss the challenges before us, and find solutions to them."

> "To ensure a secure, stable and prosperous region, we need to focus on our agenda. This will help in improving the quality of life of the people of each member country."

> "We have cultural and civilizational links. For ages, we have had people-to-people connect and have exchanges in the field of commodities, and ideas -- due to which we have grown in economic and cultural terms. With changing times, we will work to strengthen those linkages. SCO has evolved into a strong regional organisation."

On 'SECURE'

Rajnath Singh drew the attention of SCO members to various dimensions of ‘SECURE'- meaning Security of citizens, Economic development for all, Connecting the region, Uniting the people, Respect for Sovereignty and Integrity Environmental protection.

The defence minister said that today a large part of the world is passing through a food crisis. "He urged the SCO member countries to ensure food security under an integrated plan," the government's press release read.

Singh added, "This will establish SCO as a role model for the whole world."

To deal with the issue of climate change, Singh called for "working on a common strategy, giving priority to mitigation and adaptation. Energy security should be a part of the common strategy".

Who attended the SCO meet

Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu, Russia's Sergei Shoigu, Tajikistan's Colonel General Sherali Mirzo, Iran's Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiyani and Kazakhstan's Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov were among those attending the meeting in Delhi. Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was scheduled to participate in the meeting through virtual mode.

India and SCO

The SCO is an influential economic and security bloc and has emerged as one of the largest transregional international organisations.

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became permanent members in 2017.

India was made an observer at the SCO in 2005 and has generally participated in the ministerial-level meetings of the grouping, which focus mainly on security and economic cooperation in the Eurasian region.

India has shown a keen interest in deepening its security-related cooperation with the SCO and its Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS), which specifically deals with issues relating to security and defence.