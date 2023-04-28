English
What Rajnath Singh said at SCO defence ministers' meet

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 28, 2023 4:28:26 PM IST (Published)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called upon the SCO members "to collectively work towards eliminating terrorism in all its forms and fix accountability on those who aid or fund such activities".

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) defence ministers' meeting on Friday. At the conclave, defence ministers of India, Russia, China and other member nations of the SCO deliberated on pressing regional security challenges and related issues.

According to the government, Rajnath Singh called upon the SCO members "to collectively work towards eliminating terrorism in all its forms and fix accountability on those who aid or fund such activities".
Here are some top quotes by Rajnath Singh at SCO mee
t
