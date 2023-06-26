Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) will be removed from Jammu and Kashmir when there is permanent peace in the Union territory.

"AFSPA has been removed from large parts of the northeast as we have successfully controlled the problem of insurgency in Northeast India," Singh said. "I am awaiting for the day when there will be permanent peace in J&K and there will be a chance to remove AFSPA from here too."

Speaking at a National Security Conclave, Singh highlighted India's success in changing global perceptions of terrorism, including that of the United States.

India's prestige and stature have increased on the global stage under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh said.

Addressing, former US President Barack Obama's comments about the rights of Indian Muslims, Singh suggested the former president think about "how many Muslim countries he has attacked."

He also discussed efforts to dismantle terrorist networks, cut off funding, and halt the flow of arms and drugs. Singh acknowledged the enduring suffering caused by terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, mentioning actions taken to weaken and combat the long-standing terrorist network in the region.

Singh also referred to Article 370, the abrogation of which in August 2019 he said has made the general public happy.

"Because of Article 370 and 35A, the common people of Jammu and Kashmir were kept away from the mainstream of the country for a long time, it was a hindrance in taking action against any anti-national force," he said.

he countries that use terrorism as a state policy have to understand very well that this game is not going to last long, today most of the big countries of the world are united against terrorism." While not explicitly naming Pakistan, Singh said, "T

Singh underscored global unity against terrorism, citing the recent joint statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, calling for concerted action against UN-listed terrorist organizations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen. The statement also urged Pakistan to prevent terrorist activities and take action against those responsible for past attacks.

Additionally, in a veiled warning to Pakistan, Rajnath Singh asserted India's increased strength and ability to conduct strikes on both sides of the border if necessary, highlighting previous surgical strikes and the Balakot air strike as demonstrations of India's zero-tolerance policy.

He praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership and swift decision-making during the surgical strikes and reiterated Indian forces' ability to neutralise terrorists both within and across the border.

He also reiterated that Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) is, was and will remain a part of India and that the Pakistani government will achieve nothing by repeatedly claiming the region.

"A unanimous resolution has been passed in the Parliament of India regarding PoK that it is a part of India only," Singh said. "Not one but at least three proposals of this intention have now been passed in the Parliament."

Singh acknowledged the lasting impact of terrorism on Jammu and Kashmir and emphasised that the Modi-led government has laid the foundation for revolutionary reforms in the country.

"A large part of Jammu and Kashmir is under the occupation of Pakistan. People on other side are seeing that people are living their lives peacefully in J&K. People living in POK going through a lot of suffering and they will raise demand to go with India," Singh said.

He also noted the enhanced international standing of India under Modi's leadership, attributing it to effective diplomatic outreach and recognition from world leaders.

"The world today is listening when India speaks, which was not the case earlier," Singh said.

On internal affairs, Singh also credited the Prime Minister for addressing corruption in the nation while acknowledging that it cannot be eradicated.

"I am not claiming that we have rooted out corruption. Nobody can," Singh said. "It cannot be reduced only by giving speeches and can be done only by making changes in the system and the PM has started this process."

