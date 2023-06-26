Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) will be removed from Jammu and Kashmir when there is permanent peace in the Union territory.

"AFSPA has been removed from large parts of the northeast as we have successfully controlled the problem of insurgency in Northeast India," Singh said. "I am awaiting for the day when there will be permanent peace in J&K and there will be a chance to remove AFSPA from here too."

Speaking at a National Security Conclave, Singh highlighted India's success in changing global perceptions of terrorism, including that of the United States.