Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses India-Africa Army Chiefs' Conclave in Pune | WATCH

Read Time3 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Mar 28, 2023 3:20:51 PM IST (Published)

Noting that India has emerged as a leading defence exporter in recent years, Singh invited African countries to explore Indian defence equipment and technologies.

Speaking at the India-Africa Army Chiefs' Conclave in Pune on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh proclaimed that India is steadfast in its commitment to provide support in all defence-related matters to African partner countries, including capability enhancement of their armed forces.

The conclave comes on the sidelines of the Africa-India Field Training Exercise (AFINDEX 2023), the second India-Africa joint military exercise which began at the Aundh Military Station in Pune on March 22.
Addressing the conclave's inauguration, which was attended by 31 delegates from African nations, including 10 Army chiefs, Singh said India is at the forefront of providing training to the armed forces of African countries. Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande was present as well.
“India is steadfast in its commitment to provide support in all defence-related matters to our African partner countries including capability enhancement of their armed forces,” he said.
India and Africa are maritime neighbours that are linked by the shared Indian Ocean between them. Singh noted that the two regions' cooperation in maritime security and hydrograph and countering terrorism and extremism will be essential for peace and prosperity.
ALSO READ | 113 widows and families of defence personnel got jobs in last 5 years: India
Noting that India has emerged as a leading defence exporter in recent years, Singh also invited African countries to explore Indian defence equipment and technologies.
He added that the training programmes cover a wide range of areas including counter-insurgency, maritime security and specialised training in new domains such as drone operations and cyber warfare.
"India and Africa share a rich history, across millennia. Even from the perspective of the entire humanity, the 'Out of Africa' theory postulates that Africa is the cradle of all humanity, irrespective of the continent, races or ethnicity," Singh said.
He added that India has been one of the strongest advocates of Africa's decolonisation, and has worked to end imperialist, racist and apartheid regimes in the continent.
ALSO READ | India to spend 75% of defence capital outlay for procurement from domestic firms, says Rajnath Singh
"There is a natural feeling of partnership between India and Africa, in our common quest for achieving prosperity and a dignified life for our peoples," the defence minister said.
He concluded his speech by assuring all African nations that India will continue to work to promote regional security, foster stability and enhance their defence capabilities together.
With agency inputs.
 
