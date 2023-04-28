Rajnath Singh holds bilateral talks with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on the sidelines of SCO meet

The bilateral meet between Rajnath Singh and General Sergei Shoigu focused on various aspects of the bilateral strategic ties amid a geo-political upheaval triggered by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held talks with his Russian counterpart General Sergei Shoigu on Friday on the sidelines of the SCO Defence Ministers' Meet.

The meeting focused on various aspects of the bilateral strategic ties amid a geo-political upheaval triggered by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Media reports said that the defence ministers deliberated on various aspects of bilateral cooperation as well as regional developments.

The two Ministers also discussed military-to-military ties as well as industrial partnership, the press release said. They also discussed the Russian defence industry’s participation in the ‘Make in India’ initiative and ways to provide further enhance Moscow's effort.

"They expressed satisfaction over the continued trust and mutual respect between the two countries, particularly in defence and reiterated their commitment towards strengthening the partnership. They acknowledged the unique, long-lasting and time-tested relationship between India and Russia." the statement read.

Rajnath Singh also held a separate bilateral meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Lieutenant General Kurbanov Bakhodir Nizamovich and Defence Minister of Kyrgyzstan Lt. General Bekbolotov Baktybek Asankalievich.