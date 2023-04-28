English
Rajnath Singh holds bilateral talks with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on the sidelines of SCO meet

By Sangam Singh  Apr 28, 2023 5:18:59 PM IST (Updated)

The bilateral meet between Rajnath Singh and General Sergei Shoigu focused on various aspects of the bilateral strategic ties amid a geo-political upheaval triggered by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held talks with his Russian counterpart General Sergei Shoigu on Friday on the sidelines of the SCO Defence Ministers' Meet.

The meeting focused on various aspects of the bilateral strategic ties amid a geo-political upheaval triggered by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Media reports said that the defence ministers deliberated on various aspects of bilateral cooperation as well as regional developments.
Also Read:What Rajnath Singh said at SCO defence ministers' meet
