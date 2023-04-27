Rajnath Singh reiterated that violation of existing agreements has eroded the basis of bilateral relations between India and China, and disengagement at the border will logically be followed with de-escalation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met State Councillor and Minister of National Defence of China General Li Shangfu in New Delhi on Thursday. The two ministers had frank discussions about the developments in the India-China border areas as well as bilateral relations.

Rajnath Singh categorically conveyed that the bilateral ties between India and China is premised on prevalence of peace and tranquility at the borders.

He added that all issues at the LAC need to be resolved in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and commitments. He reiterated that violation of existing agreements has eroded the entire basis of bilateral relations and disengagement at the border will logically be followed with de-escalation.

The Chinese Defence Minister is in Delhi to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting happening on Friday.

Rajnath Singh will chair the SCO summit that will see the presence of Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu, Tajikistan's Colonel General Sherali Mirzo, Iran's Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiyani and Kazakhstan's Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov, besides the Uzbekistan defence minister.

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif is set to attend the meeting through virtual mode.

Officials said the deliberations will focus on regional security situations including the developments in Afghanistan.

They said enhancing coordination among the SCO member countries to effectively combat terrorism and extremism will be another priority.

The SCO is an influential economic and security bloc and has emerged as one of the largest transregional international organisations.

It was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017.

India was made an observer at the SCO in 2005 and has generally participated in the ministerial-level meetings of the grouping, which focus mainly on security and economic cooperation in the Eurasian region.

India has shown a keen interest in deepening its security-related cooperation with the SCO and its Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS), which specifically deals with issues relating to security and defence.

