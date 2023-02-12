Target is to achieve defence exports worth Rs 25,000 crores by 2024: Rajnath Singh

"We envisioned Aero India 2023 to be a big event, but it has taken shape of an even more grand event. With participants from around 100 friendly countries & 800 exhibitors, this Aero show is the biggest so far," Singh said.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said, "Our aim is to create a vibrant & world-class domestic defence industry so that we can achieve the goal of self-reliance in the defence as well as the overall development of the nation. " Singh was addressing a press conference in Bengaluru ahead of Aero India.

"Our target is to achieve defence exports worth Rs 25,000 crores by the year 2024," Singh added.

Singh highlighted in his address that the India Pavilion with the theme of 'Wings of the Future' at the Aero India show will be the centre of attraction at the event. "This pavilion will introduce the world to the potential, opportunities and possibilities of new India."

During the five-day event, which commences from Monday, 809 companies will showcase the country’s aerospace and defence capabilities. 32 defence ministers and 73 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs are likely to participate in the event.

A defence ministers’ conclave, CEOs round table, LCA-Tejas aircraft in full operational capability configuration at India Pavilion and breath-taking air shows will be a part of this 14th edition. 251 MoUs worth Rs 75,000 crore are also expected to be inked.