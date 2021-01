Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched a portal on Friday for the online sale of expensive items, including washing machines, microwave ovens, refrigerators, air-conditioners, television sets and laptops, through the CSD canteens.

”The portal will enable about 45 Lakh CSD (Canteen Stores Department) beneficiaries to purchase AFD-I items from the comfort of their home,” Singh wrote on Twitter.

The AFD-1 category has expensive items such as the aforementioned ones as well as air purifiers, dish washers, home theatres, mobile phones etc. The armed forces personnel and the ex-servicemen use the CSD canteens. ”The government is committed towards the welfare of all jawans and officers of armed forces and the veterans.