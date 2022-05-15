Rajiv Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief Election Commissioner

Former finance secretary and current Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Sunday took charge as the 25th Chief Election Commissioner of India at Nirvachan Sadan, New Delhi. He assumed charge after incumbent CEC Sushil Chandra retired on May 14.

He is likely to demit office in February 2025. While in office, Kumar will oversee the 2024 Lok Sabha election and several Assembly polls along with the elections of the president and vice-president of India.

During his tenure as Election Commissioner, elections were held for State Assemblies of Bihar in 2020, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal amidst COVID concerns in March-April 2021 and also elections to Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh recently in early 2022.