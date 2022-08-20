Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary: Know why the day is observed as Sadbhaavna Diwas

By CNBCTV18.com

The birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on August 20 is observed as Sadbhaavna Diwas (or Harmony Day) every year. The day was established to honour the contribution made to the country’s development by India’s sixth Prime Minister.

The day also aims to encourage peace, national integration and promote communal harmony among people of all religions in the country.

This year, we are celebrating the 77th birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, who became India’s youngest PM after the assassination of his mother Indira Gandhi in 1984. He served as the PM till 1989. Two years later, he was assassinated by LTTE militants during a rally in Tamil Nadu.

He was honoured with Bharat Ratna posthumously.

During his five-year term, Gandhi introduced several reforms for the welfare of the people. He announced a National Education Policy in 1986 to modernise higher education in India. He also promoted the Panchayati Raj system which gives decision-making power to the people. He was instrumental in bringing computer technology to the country.

Further, he rolled out the Jawahar Rozgar Yojana to provide job opportunities. To include more young people in the election process, he brought down the age of voting rights from 21 to 18 years. State-run service MTNL was also established during his term.

In his remembrance, the Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhaavana Award was started in 1992, a year after his death. The award, which includes a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, is given to people who work towards the cause of social cohesion and communal harmony.

On the occasion of Sadbhaavna Diwas, the Gandhi family and senior Congress leaders visit Veer Bhoomi, the site of his cremation, in New Delhi and pay their homage.