Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: SC adjourns to Nov 11 hearing on Nalini's plea seeking premature release

By PTI

The Tamil Nadu government had earlier favoured the premature release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts Sriharan and R P Ravichandran, saying its 2018 advice for remission of their life sentence is binding upon the governor.

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned to November 11 the hearing on a plea filed by Nalini Sriharan, serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, seeking premature release.

A bench of justices B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna deferred the matter as it was busy in a part heard case.

In two separate affidavits, the state government told the top court that in a cabinet meeting held on September 9, 2018, it had considered mercy petitions of seven convicts in the case and resolved to recommend the governor for remission of their life sentences invoking the power granted under Article 161 of the Constitution.

Sriharan, Ravichandran, Santhan, Murugan, AG Perarivalan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar were sentenced to life terms and they have spent over 23 years in jail.

The state government had said it is the competent authority to take a decision on the petition filed by Sriharan and Ravichandran under article 161 and "the decision of the state cabinet dated September 9, 2018, thereon is final and it can be exercised by the governor of Tamil Nadu as per the aid and advice of the cabinet".

Both Sriharan and Ravichandran have been on parole from December 27 last year till date as sanctioned by the state government under the Tamil Nadu Suspension of Sentence Rules, 1982, based on their request.

Sriharan has been incarcerated in a special prison for women in Vellor for more than 30 years while Ravichandran is lodged in the Central Prison in Madurai and has undergone 29 years of actual imprisonment and 37 years of imprisonment, including remission.

On September 26, the top court had sought replies from the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government on a plea filed by Sriharan and Ravichandran seeking premature release.

Both of them have challenged a June 17 order of the Madras High Court, which rejected their pleas for early release, and cited the apex court judgment ordering the release of co-convict Perarivalan.

The high court had rejected the petitions of Sriharan and Ravichandran to order their release without even the consent of the state’s governor.

High courts do not have the power under Article 226 of the Constitution to do so, unlike the Supreme Court which enjoys the special power under Article 142, the high court had said while rejecting their pleas.

Invoking its extraordinary power under article 142, the top court had on May 18 ordered the release of Perarivalan, who had served over 30 years in jail, and said the Tamil Nadu governor ought not to have sent the "binding" advice made by the state cabinet for his release to the president.

The apex court had said the advice of the state cabinet is binding on the governor in matters related to commutation or remission of sentences under Article 161 of the Constitution.

Under article 142, the top court may issue any verdict or order necessary to provide "complete justice".

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber, identified as Dhanu, at a poll rally.

In its May 1999 order, the top court had upheld the death sentence of four convicts Perarivalan, Murugan, Santhan and Sriharan.

However, in 2014, it commuted the death sentence of Perarivalan to life imprisonment along with those of Santhan and Murugan on grounds of delay in deciding their mercy petitions. Sriharan’s death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment in 2001 on the consideration that she has a daughter.