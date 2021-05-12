Rajeev Karwal, the man behind Made in India robots, succumbs to COVID-19 Updated : May 12, 2021 10:28:11 IST Karwal founded Milagrow in 2007 after leaving Reliance Retail, entered robot market in 2012 He was instrumental in the success of brands like Electrolux, Phillips and LG in India; he started his career with Onida His company’s humanoid ELF robots were used in AIIMS, Delhi, last year during the pandemic Published : May 12, 2021 10:09 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply