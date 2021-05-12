Rajeev Karwal, the man behind Made in India robots, succumbs to COVID-19

Rajeev Karwal, the founder and chairman of Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions, died on May 12 due to COVID-19 complications. Karwal was one of the most successful professionals in the Indian consumer goods industry, especially within the Indian consumer electronics industry.

He founded his company Milagrow in 2007. It entered the tablet and domestic robot markets in 2012 through its HumanTech division.

An alumnus of the Institute of Management Technology (IIT), Ghaziabad, he started his professional career as a marketing executive with Onida Electronics in the mid-eighties. He soon rose to the position of deputy general manager of the company. After Onida, he went to Spain to work with the Kishinchand Chellaram Group, followed by a stint with Surya Roshni Limited.

His next career moves were all rousing successes. From helping LG find a foothold in India as its vice president, sales and marketing, to reviving Philips’ fortunes as the business head of consumer electronics, Karwal solidified his legacy as one India’s most successful professionals. He also served as managing director of Electrolux Kelvinator.

After leaving his position as president and CEO of the consumer durables vertical of Reliance Retail, he formed his own company Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions as a management consultancy. By 2012, Karwal had pivoted towards domestic robots and tablets.

Ironically, it was last year during the pandemic that his Milagrow HumanTech gained significant growth. Two of its humanoid ELF robots were deployed at the advanced COVID-19 ward in AIIMS, Delhi, to provide sanitation for healthcare workers and doctors.

Karwal had told Moneycontrol in an interview, “In the last quarter, our revenue grew by 723%, year-on-year. For the full year, we expect revenues to jump five times.” His company will now have to navigate the future without his expert support and guidance.