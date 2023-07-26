Rajasthan: Youth stuck on bridge in heavy rainfall, rescued by hydraulic crane — Watch video

1 Min Read
Civil Defence rescued the youth with the help of a hydraulic crane after 25 minutes. Their motorcycle was also retrieved later.
Two youth were stuck on a bridge in Morwaniya, Udaipur while they trying to cross it on their motorcycle. They went to shoot the video even when the nearby river swelled and overflowed due to incessant heavy rainfall.
Kailash, a member of Civil Defence said, "..After 25 minutes of effort, with the help of a hydraulic crane, we rescued both the youths safely. Their motorcycle was also retrieved. We are being told that both of them are locals, they had gone there to shoot a video. They were lucky that there was a railing there which they could hold on to and we reached there to save them."
