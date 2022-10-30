Rajasthan wedding market sees a boom as 1.5 lakh marriages set to take place in November

By PTI

Wedding planners and all those involved in the industry are upbeat and expecting a full-scale business this time as there are no restrictions like in the past due to the pandemic.

Around 1.5 lakh weddings are estimated to be solemnised across Rajasthan in November, the highest in over two years after the coronavirus outbreak.

"People are now ready to celebrate weddings on a full-scale like before. As per an estimate, nearly 1.5 marriages will take place across Rajasthan in the month of November. The season begins on November 4, the auspicious occasion of Dev Uthni Gyaras," said Ravi Jindal, chairman of the Rajasthan Tent Dealers’ Association.

"This is the highest number of weddings in two years. Most of the marriage halls and wedding venues are booked for almost the next five months. Apart from wedding halls, hotels, resorts and farmhouses have been booked for wedding functions," he said.

Jindal said the number of weddings last November was around 40,000 to 50,000.

"In the last two years, there were restrictions on the number of guests attending a function, therefore, marriage functions were limited," he said.

Jai Bansal, the owner of Nathu Lal Fatehpuria cloth shop at Badi Chaupar, said shopping for weddings started from Navratras and the market is back on track. "The sale of lehenga, sherwani, safas and other wedding attire is on the peak now," he said.

Another trader, Sohan Sharma of Rangoli Sarees, said their sale is nearly 50 percent higher than the previous year.

Jaipur-based Manish Samariya, who is going to tie the knot on November 4, said his family preferred not to fix his marriage in the Covid pandemic and waited for things to normalise.

"My family and I wanted to have a full-fledged function so that all of our guests and relatives could attend. This year, there are no restrictions and this is the perfect time for a wedding function," he said.

There are over 13,000 marriage gardens in the state, including 950 in Jaipur. Apart from the gardens, many weddings are scheduled to be held in hotels and resorts. There are 10 main dates for marriage in the month of November and December this year.

Jindal said close to 6 lakh people are directly and indirectly engaged in the industry, from tent dealers to catering service providers, florists, band parties, event planners and choreographers.

"It was a tough time in 2020 and 2021 because a limited number of wedding functions were held. This time, bookings are higher," said Mukesh Cheepa, owner of a garden used for marriages.

People are also preferring luxury dharmshalas in destinations like Khatu town, where the famous temple of Khatu Shyamji is situated.

While the per day expense of a marriage garden is from Rs 50,000 to Rs 10-12 lakh depending upon location and size, there are dharmshalas with 25-40 rooms with good facilities which are available for around 2 lakh per day.

Rajasthan is also famous for destination weddings at places like Udaipur, Jaisalmer, Sawaimadhopur and Kumbhalgarh, where businessmen and celebrities have tied the knot in the past.

"Delicious Rajasthani cuisine, attractive attire, unmatched hospitality and heritage sites are the key factors why Rajasthan is famous for destination weddings," said Amit Kothari, a hospitality sector expert.

"Many people from places like Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Goa are showing great interest in planning wedding functions in Rajasthan," he said.