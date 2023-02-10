Rajasthan to provide affordable LPG to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries at Rs 500

During the annual budget presentation for 2023-24, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also revealed plans to set up new hostels and science parks for young people, as well as auditoriums in three key towns at a cost of Rs 50 crore.

The Rajasthan government announced on Friday a per unit price of Rs 500 for LPG cylinders under the Ujjwala Yojana scheme, which will benefit 76 lakh families in the state.

In December 2022, Chief Minister Gehlot had stated that those under the Below Poverty Line would be eligible to receive 12 LPG cylinders at the rate of Rs 500 each.

During the annual budget presentation for 2023-24, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also revealed plans to set up new hostels and science parks for young people, as well as auditoriums in three key towns at a cost of Rs 50 crore.

The state government also aims to develop a 1,100-megawatt lignite-based power generation unit and allocate Rs 13,000 for projects under the ERCAP scheme.

Additionally, employees of the state's corporation, board, commission, and power generation companies will now be eligible for benefits under the Old Pension Scheme.

This scheme entitles government employees to a monthly pension after retirement, equal to half of their last drawn salary.

The new pension scheme, which came into effect on April 1, 2004, requires employees to contribute a portion of their salary to a pension fund, from which they receive a lump sum upon retirement.

Some states, especially those ruled by opposition parties, have expressed an interest in moving back to the old pension scheme.