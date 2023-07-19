Crimes such as murder, dacoity, robbery, kidnapping and extortion were earlier committed by individuals acting alone or in concert in the state, but in the last decade, there has been a rise in organised groups conducting such criminal activities.

The Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday, July 18, passed a bill to tackle organised crime, ensuring strict action, including provisions for life imprisonment, capital punishment and a minimum five-year prison term for sheltering gang members. Rajasthan will be the fourth state to introduce a law against organised crime after Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal stated that a study of crime trends in the state during the last decade revealed a shift in their patterns.

The minister said that crimes such as murder, dacoity, robbery, kidnapping and extortion were earlier committed by individuals acting alone or in concert, but in the last decade, there has been a rise in organised groups conducting such criminal activities.

Earlier in April, over 4,000 criminals were arrested in a single day from several districts for organised crime involving arms, drug smuggling and other criminal activities.

Further, the state has the highest rate of human trafficking cases, another serious crime executed by organised crime groups. In February, The Hindu reported that over 1,600 children were rescued in the last two years under the state’s Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) and about 337 alleged traffickers were arrested.

The Bill passed on Tuesday aims to crack down on such crime and it is reportedly identical to the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999 (MCOCA).

What is Organised Crime?

Organised crime is a serious criminal activity which is conducted in a planned and well-coordinated manner by multiple people working collectively on a regular basis.

The United Nations Convention on Transnational Organised Crime defines an organised group as a congregation of three or more persons acting in concert for a period of time with the aim of committing one or more serious crimes or offences to obtain financial or other benefits.

Under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, MCOCA (1999), organised crime is defined as “any continuing unlawful activity by an individual, singly or jointly, either as a member of an organised crime syndicate or on behalf of such a syndicate, using violence or threat of violence, intimidation or coercion, or other unlawful means, with the goal of gaining pecuniary benefits, gaining undue economic or other advantages for himself or any person, or promoting insanity.”

The motivation behind organised crime is mostly financial gain but it could also be to influence power, authority, etc.

What is the Rajasthan Control of Organized Crime Bill, 2023?

The bill aims to impose strict provisions and punishments to check organised crime in the state. It removes certain safeguards to the accused related to bail, and conditions for intercepting communications.

As per the new law, Organised Crime has been defined as “any continuing unlawful activity by an individual, singly or jointly, either as a member of an organised crime syndicate or on behalf of such syndicate by use of violence or threat of violence or intimidation or coercion or other unlawful means, with the objective of gaining pecuniary benefits, or gaining undue economic or other advantage for himself or any other person or promoting insurgency”.

It further seeks to impose a minimum fine of Rs 1 lakh in the case of the death of a victim, a five-year prison term for sheltering gangsters which may extend to life imprisonment.

Under the bill, the High Court will have powers to make rules regarding special courts and the government will be able to make rules to implement the purposes of the bill.

The state government will also be able to enact special procedural laws, under the bill.