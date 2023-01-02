Rajasthan: Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train derails, helpline number issued

The Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train derailed between Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of Jodhpur division in Rajasthan around 3:30 am on Monday.

The Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train derailed between Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of Jodhpur division in Rajasthan in the wee hours of Monday. As many as eleven coaches were impacted due to derailment. However, no casualty was reported.

"Higher officials have reached spot. Buses have been arranged for stranded passengers so that they can reach their destinations," the CPRO, North Western Railway, was quoted by ANI as saying.

Following the derailment, helpline numbers for passengers and concerned family members were issued by authorities: "For Jodhpur: 02912654979, 02912654993, 02912624125, 02912431646; For Pali Marwar: 02932250324."

"Passengers and their families can also contact- 138 and 1072- for any information," the CPRO said.

Recalling the incident, a passenger said, "Within five minutes of departing from Marwar junction, a vibration sound was heard inside the train and after two-three minutes, the train stopped. We got down and saw that at least eight sleeper class coaches were off the tracks. Within 15-20 minutes, ambulances arrived."