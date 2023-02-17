Rajasthan men found charred outside their home in Bhiwani, one detained | what happened so far

The victims, Nasir and Junaid alias Juna, were both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district, and the Rajasthan government has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 20.5 lakh to each of their families, said Jagat Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Loharu.

Following the discovery of two charred skeletons in a burnt car in Bhiwani, Haryana, the police investigation on Friday revealed the alleged involvement of cow vigilantes and the right-wing Hindu outfit Bajrang Dal in the kidnapping and burning of the two Muslim men.

The victims, Nasir and Junaid alias Juna, were both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district, and the Rajasthan government has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 20.5 lakh to each of their families, said Jagat Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Loharu.

The police have also filed a kidnapping case against five men believed to be cow vigilantes from Rajasthan's Bharatpur.

Protests have broken out in several districts of Rajasthan, and a panchayat session was organised in Ghatmeeka village, where the state's minister Zahida Khan met with the deceased persons' families. “We’ll try to give a job to one member from each affected family," she further added.

One person has been arrested, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the remaining suspects.

The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, has strongly condemned the incident. “The killing of two people, residents of Bharatpur’s Ghatmika, in Haryana is condemnable. Rajasthan and Haryana Police are taking action in coordination," he tweeted.

AIMIM Leader Asaduddin Owaisi has blamed the BJP-led Haryana government for the crime. “One Monu named in the incident is patronised by BJP govt in Haryana. They’re responsible for this incident," he said.

According to the complaint filed by the victims' cousin, they were abducted by members of the Bajrang Dal. They were allegedly involved in cow smuggling, the suspicion of which led to their brutal deaths.

The police believe that the two men were beaten and burnt alive in a four-wheeler. “To ascertain whether the two men are the same who were kidnapped, our team has gone to the spot with the family members," the Rajasthan Police added.

On Thursday morning, Nasir and Junaid left their home in a Bolero for some work but were later abducted and killed by a group of 8-10 men. The victims' cousin, Ismail, filed a complaint stating that they were abducted by members of the right-wing Hindu outfit Bajrang Dal.

A team of police is attempting to identify the vehicle using the chassis number, and a case has been registered under relevant sections, including 365 of the Indian Penal Code, at Gopal Garh police station in Rajasthan.

The IG of Bharatpur, Gaurav Srivastava, reported that the same SUV was found burnt in Loharu, Haryana, with two charred bodies inside. The police, accompanied by FSL experts, reached the scene on Thursday to gather evidence and investigate the incident.