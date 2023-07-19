Rajasthan: Charred bodies of 4 family members found in Jodhpur, BJP demands CM Gehlot’s resignation

The incident was reported to the local police on Wednesday morning after the neighbours witnessed smoke coming out of the house.

Four members of a family, including a six-month-old girl, were found dead with their throats slit in Cheria Ramnagar village of Osian in Jodhpur district of Rajasthan on Wednesday morning. The unidentified miscreants also set the house on fire and fled the spot. The murder was said to have been executed late at night on Tuesday.

The charred bodies of victims were found on Wednesday morning after the neighbours noticed smoke coming out of the house and informed the local police.

According to the preliminary investigation, the time of the incident is said to be 3 AM, while the family members were sleeping in the courtyard of the house.

Police and the forensic team are proceeding with further investigation and gathering important evidence from the crime scene. According to the SP of Jodhpur, Dharmendra Yadav, “The Jodhpur police has recovered 4 burnt bodies from a hut in Ramnagar village. Further investigation is underway.”

After the incident came to light the Bharatiya Janata Party demanded Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s resignation over the dismal law and order situation in the state.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told ANI that criminals have become fearless as the government is only busy in just retaining power by any means.

On the other hand, while talking to ANI Divya Madrena, a Congress leader, blamed the police for being inefficient.

According to Jodhpur Police, the victims have been identified as Poonaram (55), his wife Bhanwari (50), Dhapu (24) and Dhapu’s six-month-old daughter. While the infant’s body has been found entirely burnt, the remaining bodies were partially charred.

As per the initial investigation, it has been found that the motive of the murders could be personal enmity as there are no signs of theft in the house. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the state Assembly passed the Rajasthan Control of Organized Crime Bill, 2023 , on Tuesday, to control the criminal gangs and crime syndicates in the state.