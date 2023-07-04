Rajasthan to get a new Vande Bharat train - Check timings, specifications and prices

Rajasthan's new Vande Bharat Express train from Jodhpur to Sabarmati will begin its journey from Jodhpur's Bhagat ki Kothi railway station and is expected to complete the 446 km distance to Sabarmati in 6.5 hours.

Rajasthan is all set to receive another short-distance superfast train — the Vande Bharat Express connecting Jodhpur to Sabarmati in Gujarat on July 7. This new blue and white colour train will be flagged off remotely by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per reports, the train will begin its journey from Jodhpur's Bhagat ki Kothi railway station and is expected to complete the 446-km distance to Sabarmati in 6.5 hours. This new-age train is expected to take a halt in a few selected stations which include Pali Marwar, Falna, Abu Road, Palanpur Junction, and Mahesana Junction.

The responsibility of maintaining and operating this new train will lie with Indian Railways North-Western Railway (NWR) zone.

Timings

The latest Vande Bharat Express is expected to start its journey at 6 am from Jodhpur and will reach Sabarmati at 12.30 pm, thus completing its journey in 6.5 hours. On the return journey, the semi-high-speed train will start from Sabarmati at 4:45 pm and reach Jodhpur at 10:45 pm.

The Vande Bharat Express between Jodhpur and Sabarmati will run all days a week except Sundays.

Prices

The Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express will offer two categories of seating to the passengers: Executive Class and AC Chair Car. The train is expected to have seven AC Chair coaches and one Executive Class coach.

Ticket prices are expected anywhere between Rs 800 and Rs 1,600.

The fares will vary depending on the catering option passengers would choose.

This is the second Vande Bharat train launched from Rajasthan after the Ajmer-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express was launched April 12, 2023 by PM Modi.

The upcoming Vande Bharat Express will undergo a trial run on July 4 ahead of its launch.

Earlier known as Train-18, India's new semi-high-speed train is set to revolutionise short-distance train travel in the country. Launched under the Make in India initiative by the Indian Railways, the Vande Bharat Express trains connect major Indian cities which are less than a day from each other.