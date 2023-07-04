Rajasthan to get a new Vande Bharat train - Check timings, specifications and prices

Rajasthan's new Vande Bharat Express train from Jodhpur to Sabarmati will begin its journey from Jodhpur's Bhagat ki Kothi railway station and is expected to complete the 446 km distance to Sabarmati in 6.5 hours.

Rajasthan is all set to receive another short-distance superfast train — the Vande Bharat Express connecting Jodhpur to Sabarmati in Gujarat on July 7. This new blue and white colour train will be flagged off remotely by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per reports, the train will begin its journey from Jodhpur's Bhagat ki Kothi railway station and is expected to complete the 446-km distance to Sabarmati in 6.5 hours. This new-age train is expected to take a halt in a few selected stations which include Pali Marwar, Falna, Abu Road, Palanpur Junction, and Mahesana Junction.