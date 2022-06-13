Rajasthan JET 2022 — Check how to download admit card

The Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2022 admit card has been released by the Agriculture University, Jodhpur. Admit cards are available to download on the official website www.jetauj2022.com.

Candidates who have registered for the undergraduate entrance examination can check and download their respective JET 2022 admit cards by logging into the website using their credentials.

The Rajasthan JET is held for admissions into BSc courses in agriculture, horticulture, forestry, food Nutrition and dietetics, community science/home science as well as BTech in dairy technology and food technology courses.

Here is how to check or download Rajasthan JET 2022 admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Agriculture University, Jodhpur at www.jetauj2022.com

Step 2: Click on the Candidate Login option displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration number, password, and captcha code in the specified fields.

Step 4: Click on the login button.

Step 5: Your Rajasthan JET 2022 admit card will appear on your screen, download the admit card and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Rajasthan JET 2022 admit cards are only available online and no physical copy of the admit card will be sent to the candidates.

The authorities of Agriculture University Rajasthan have suggested all candidates should check their name, roll number and other details on the admit card. In case of any error, they must connect with the respective officials immediately.

As per the schedule provided for the Rajasthan JET 2022, the exam will be conducted on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at various test centres across the state. Candidates must carry their admit cards to the examination centre.