Rajasthan Congress MLA resigns after boy beaten to death for touching water pot

Mini Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal said in his resignation letter that though the country is celebrating 75th anniversary of Independence, atrocities on Dalits and the other deprived classes continue. The statement came days after a Dalit boy was allegedly beaten by a school teacher in Rajasthan's Jalore for touching a drinking water pot.

Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal tendered his resignation on Monday over the death of a Dalit boy. The MLA said he does not have the right to stay as an MLA if he cannot protect the rights of Dalits.

A Dalit boy was allegedly beaten by a school teacher in Rajasthan's Jalore for touching a drinking water pot. Indra Kumar, 9, was beaten up in the school on July 20, news agency PTI reported. He died during treatment at a hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Saturday.

The accused teacher, Chail Singh, was arrested and charged with murder and under sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government has announced a relief of Rs 5 lakh for the victim's family.

While resigning, Meghwal, the MLA from Baran-Atru constituency, said, "When we fail to protect the rights of our community...we have no right to remain on the post. After listening to my inner voice, I resign from the post of the MLA, so that I can serve the community without any position."

"I am hurt looking at the atrocities. I cannot express my pain in words, the way my community is being tortured," he was quoted as saying.

"Dalits are being killed for drinking water from a pot, sporting a moustache or riding a mare during a wedding. The judicial process is stalled and case files are passed from one table to the other. Cases of atrocities against Dalits are on the rise in the last few years. It seems there is no one to protect the rights of Dalits given by the Constitution," he said.

"In most of the cases lodged by Dalits, the police submit the final report. Many a times, I have raised such cases in the state assembly but no action was taken by the police," Meghwal rued.

