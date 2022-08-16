Rajasthan Congress MLA resigns after boy beaten to death for touching water pot

Mini
Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal said in his resignation letter that though the country is celebrating 75th anniversary of Independence, atrocities on Dalits and the other deprived classes continue. The statement came days after a Dalit boy was allegedly beaten by a school teacher in Rajasthan's Jalore for touching a drinking water pot.
Rajasthan | Congress MLA Panachand Meghwal resigns from Atru assembly seat in Baran dist"I'm deeply hurt by the death of 9-yr-old Dalit student in Jalore & I'm tendering my resignation. Dalits & deprived communities are being subjected to constant atrocities & torture," he said pic.twitter.com/v3X4XKoE2z— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 15, 2022
राजस्थान में बढ़ रहे दलित वंचित वर्ग के विरोध में विधायक के पद से त्याग पत्र देता हूंमेरे लिए पार्टी और पद से कई ज्यादा महत्वपूर्ण मेरा वंचित शोषित समाज है #जयभीम pic.twitter.com/ZVuBgs0WcD— PanaChand Meghwal (@pana_chand) August 15, 2022