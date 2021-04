Rajasthan bypolls: 27 candidates left in fray for three assembly seats

Updated : April 04, 2021 02:38 PM IST

Nominations of eight candidates for Sahara (Bhilwara), nine from Sujangarh (Churu) and 10 from the Rajsamand seat were found valid on Saturday following scrutiny.

During the scrutiny, the nomination papers of 12 candidates were rejected due to various deficiencies.