Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts result 2022 to be declared soon: Here’s how to check

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the Class 12 Arts Result 2022 today at 12:15 pm. Students will be able to check their results on the official website of the board rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Apart from the official website, students can check their results on the other website- rajresults.nic.in . Several third-party websites to check results are also available.

How to check

Step 1: Go to the official RBSE website - Go to the official RBSE website - https://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/ or https://rajresults.nic.in/

Step 2: Click on the 'Examination Results – 2022' link which is given under the 'New Updates' banner (for rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.). Upon clicking you will be redirected to a new page

Step 3: Click on “Senior Secondary (Arts) - 2022 Result” link displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter your details such as your roll number, date of birth

Step 5: Your RBSE 12 Arts result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the results page

Step 7: Take a printout and keep a hard copy for future reference.

Students can also get their results via SMS on their phones

Students need to type RJ12A ROLL NUMBER and then send it to 5676750/56263 to obtain the results via SMS.

The online Rajasthan Class 12 board arts result 2022 will be provisional in nature. Students can collect their mark sheet from their respective schools.

As per the official notice, this year 6,52,610 candidates registered in RBSE Senior Secondary Arts Class examination, and 4,058 candidates registered in RBSE Senior Upadhyay.

The Rajasthan board had declared the Commerce and Science results on June 1 and the overall pass percentage was 97.53 percent for the streams.