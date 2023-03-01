homeindia NewsBharatpur administration suspends internet services for 48 hours

Bharatpur administration suspends internet services for 48 hours

2 Min(s) Read

By Sangam Singh  Mar 1, 2023 11:28:40 AM IST (Updated)

This latest move comes after two men from the district's Ghatmika village were charred to death in Haryana's Bhiwani. Rajasthan Police last week detained six persons for interrogation in the case.

The Bharatpur administration, on Wednesday, announced the suspension of internet services for two days.

"We've suspended mobile internet services for 48 hrs in Bharatpur’s Pahari, Kaman & Sikri tehsil to stop flow of rumors & maintain law & order situation," said Sanwarmal Verma, Divisional Commissioner, Bharatpur of Bharatpur

This latest move comes after two men - Nasir and Junaid from the district's Ghatmika village were charred to death in Haryana's Bhiwani. Rajasthan Police last week detained six persons for interrogation in the case. Several media reports have linked this incident with cow vigilantes of Bajrang Dal.
The police believe that the two men were beaten and burnt alive in a four-wheeler.
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi had blamed the BJP-led Haryana government for the crime. “One Monu named in the incident is patronised by BJP govt in Haryana. They’re responsible for this incident."
Rajasthan men found charred outside their home in Bhiwani, one detained | what happened so far
First Published: Mar 1, 2023 10:44 AM IST
