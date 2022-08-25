By CNBCTV18.com

Businessman Raj Kundra filed an application before a Mumbai court on Wednesday seeking his discharge in a case related to the alleged creation and distribution of porn films through apps.

Kundra's application mentioned that police found no evidence supporting the argument that he made any monetary or another kind of gain from the alleged offence. The prosecution has not attributed to him any intention to commit offence, the application said as per a PTI report.

The prosecution has now been asked to file its reply on September 8, as per court orders.

What's the porn film case against Kundra?

An FIR was registered against Raj Kundra and others after a woman approached the police and made certain allegations. According to police, it came to light that some small-time artistes were lured by giving them breaks in some web series or short stories.

"These actors were called for auditions and were asked to give 'bold' scenes, which later turned out to be semi-nude or nude scenes, that were against the wishes of the actors," an official had said earlier.

Kundra was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) and sections of the Information Technology Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. The case was later transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

During the investigation, it also emerged that there were many porn-like apps that were operating in cyberspace. One of them was said to be "HotShots".

They told the court that Kundra’s phone contained WhatsApp chats regarding Kenrin and its economic transactions. These conversations also revealed that he had allegedly discussed selling 119 adult films to a person for USD 1.2 million, police had said.

It was alleged that the 'Hotshots' app was being used by the accused for uploading and streaming obscene content. The pornographic videos were sold through subscriptions and Kundra "illegally" earned millions from them, said the chargesheet.

The Enforcement Directorate had also filed a complaint under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after studying at least two police first information reports (FIRs) and subsequent charge sheets before a court in connection with the alleged pornographic films case.

Kundra had claimed there was no evidence of him being "actively" involved in the creation of alleged questionable porn content. The businessman had told a Mumbai court last year that there was not even an iota of evidence that would connect the app 'Hotshots', used in the alleged porn films racket, with an offence under the law.

He had said he was falsely implicated and was not even named in the FIR and was dragged by the respondent (police) in the case. The businessman claimed in the plea that he is being made a "scapegoat" for reasons best known to investigators. The police had filed FIRs on the basis of complaints received from two women.

Kundra, husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, and his associate Ryan Thorpe were also arrested in 2021 and later granted bail in the case. While granting bail, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate SB Bhajipale had allowed Kundra's bail application on furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000.

(With inputs from PTI)