Mumbai Police arrest Raj Kundra for allegedly making pornographic films

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was reportedly arrested by Mumbai Police late on July 19 for allegedly making pornographic films. Police said that Kundra had been publishing pornographic films on subscription-based mobile applications.

A case was filed in February 2021 in the matter and a second FIR was filed recently wherein Kundra has allegedly been identified as the "key conspirator".

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale issues a statement saying: "There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this. Investigation is in progress."

The police added that there was sufficient evidence against Kundra in publishing the films. Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai crime branch.

News18.com reported that the businessman is believed to have invested Rs 10 crore in a UK-registered company called Kendring. Kundra and another man identified only as Umesh -- who has already been arrested -- had some financial deals between the two.

The news portal quoted sources as saying that this is a second FIR that police have filed in the case and named Kundra as the "key conspirator". Earlier, an FIR was filed against nine producers and some models after they were caught making pornographic content.

Kundra has previously also been involved in controversy. In March 2020, both Shetty and Kundra were named in an alleged scam concerning Satyug Gold, a company of which they are ex-directors.