Rains lash Delhi-NCR, thunderstorm likely to continue over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan; snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir

Light to moderate rains lashed Delhi and adjoining areas of the national capital region (NCR) – Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh – on Saturday morning.

There was also widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated hailstorms in the northern states of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan till early 5:30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Following overnight rainfall, waterlogging has been reported at an underpass in Pul Pehlad Pur in Delhi. Heavy rainfall also caused waterlogging at the Mandawali underpass in East Delhi.

Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging at the Mandawali underpass in East Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Vu0HR9PUmc — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022

Delhi | Water-logging at an underpass in Pul Pehlad Pur, following overnight rainfall in the city pic.twitter.com/rH5DcEDZpL — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022

Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir, visibility has reduced to 500m at Srinagar airport due to continuous snowfall in the region, airport authorities said. The snowfall is likely to continue till 11 am and all operations shall be delayed, the authorities said, according to news agency ANI.

The weather body has also predicted that light to moderate rainfall and (or) thunderstorm activity is likely to continue over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan until the next 24 hours and shall subside thereafter.

“Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR ( Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) Palwal, Aurangabad (Haryana) Tizara, Alwar (Rajasthan),” IMD said.