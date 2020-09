Heavy rains have wreaked havoc across several regions in India amid reports that a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal may bring showers in parts of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar in the upcoming days.

Heavy rains continued to lash Kerala on Monday with the IMD issuing an orange alert for 10 districts after a low-pressure area had formed over the North East Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood region. An Orange alert hasbeen issued for districts of Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. Fishermen have been warned not to venture out to the sea as strong winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph are likely to prevail along and off Kerala, Karnataka coasts and over Lakshadweep area.

The second wave of southwest monsoon fury has hit Karnataka, one of the regions which is yet to recover from the floods that hit northern parts of the state like Malnad. Officials in Karnataka's State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said that an alert for heavy rains has been issued for Malnad, the coastal regions and a few interior and northern districts for the next couple of days.

The situation in Udupi is grim as some villages have been submerged, houses have collapsed, roads washed and standing crops destroyed, a senior official in the KSNDMC said on Sunday.

In the east, a fresh low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday is likely to trigger heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha for the next three days. The low-pressure system is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked over the northwest Bay of Bengal by Monday, said H R Biswas, the director of the meteorological centre in Bhubaneswar.