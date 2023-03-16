Breaking News
Samvardhana Motherson shares plunge 10% after equity worth Rs 1,700 crore change hands
Rains expected in several parts of India: IMD issues orange and yellow alert in these states

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Mar 16, 2023 11:51:22 AM IST (Published)

The India Meteorological Department has issued yellow and orange alerts for rain in several parts of the country on March 16 and 17.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to heavy rainfall in several states on March 16 and over the next few days. The IMD has placed several regions including the North-East and West in orange and yellow alerts for rain. Here's the the complete list of states where rains are predicted today (March 16).

The IMD issued an orange alert in all states of the northeastern region, including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura until March 17.
As per IMD, a fresh active Western Disturbance has been forecast in these states from March 16 onwards.
Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, hail and gusty winds of up to 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh.
Also read:
Pre-monsoon rains to hit India from March 16, says Skymet, farmers face crop damage
Lightning, hail, and gusty winds of up to 30-40 kmph expected over Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Telangana.
Lightning and hail is expected over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh.
Meanwhile, many areas of Gujarat, including Ahmedabad are likely to get light rain accompanied by high-speed winds on March 16.
The Weather Channel has predicted widespread rains accompanied by thunderstorms or hail in Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Marathawada, Vidarbha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana.
Scattered showers along with hailstorms or thunderstorms are also predicted for Jammu- Kashmir, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Gangetic West Bengal, East Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Rayalaseema, North and South Interior Karnataka.
While isolated rainfall along with lightning or hail may occur over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mizoram, Tripura, Jharkhand, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra, Kutch, Konkan, Goa, Karaikal, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Mahe.
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
