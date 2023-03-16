Rains expected in several parts of India: IMD issues orange and yellow alert in these states

The India Meteorological Department has issued yellow and orange alerts for rain in several parts of the country on March 16 and 17.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to heavy rainfall in several states on March 16 and over the next few days. The IMD has placed several regions including the North-East and West in orange and yellow alerts for rain. Here's the the complete list of states where rains are predicted today (March 16).
Recommended ArticlesView All
Life that Matters: Same-sex marriage — wedding isn't the challenge, but more serious legal issues are the divorce, alimony and domestic violence
Mar 16, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Shrinkflation may now hit your milk packets | Explained
Mar 15, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Bengaluru couple swap lucrative jobs for samosa startup — now earning Rs 12 lakh per day
Mar 15, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Fixed maturity plans back in the game — should you invest now?
Mar 15, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The IMD issued an orange alert in all states of the northeastern region, including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura until March 17.
As per IMD, a fresh active Western Disturbance has been forecast in these states from March 16 onwards.
Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, hail and gusty winds of up to 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh.
Also read:
Lightning, hail, and gusty winds of up to 30-40 kmph expected over Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Telangana.
Lightning and hail is expected over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh.
Meanwhile, many areas of Gujarat, including Ahmedabad are likely to get light rain accompanied by high-speed winds on March 16.
The Weather Channel has predicted widespread rains accompanied by thunderstorms or hail in Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Marathawada, Vidarbha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana.
Scattered showers along with hailstorms or thunderstorms are also predicted for Jammu- Kashmir, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Gangetic West Bengal, East Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Rayalaseema, North and South Interior Karnataka.
While isolated rainfall along with lightning or hail may occur over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mizoram, Tripura, Jharkhand, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra, Kutch, Konkan, Goa, Karaikal, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Mahe.
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!