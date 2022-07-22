Rain alert: 4 die in Punjab after wall collapses, showers likely in Delhi, Himachal today

Rains lashed parts of Hyderabad on Friday while four members of a family died in Punjab after a roof collapsed near Patiala following incessant downpour. In addition, a portion of the Bundelkhand expressway in Uttar Pradesh developed deep potholes within a week of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the 296-km-long road. Amid this, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for Friday, July 22, as well.

Here's a look at rain situation in several states where light to heavy rainfall is predicted on Friday.

Delhi-NCR

Delhi -NCR is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain on Friday, the IMD said. "There will be a generally cloudy sky with moderate rains on Friday. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius," an official said.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) Barwala, Hansi, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendargarh (Haryana)," IMD's Regional Weather Forecast And Warnings Centre (RWFC) tweeted.

"...Chandpur, Modinagar, Jattari, Khair, Iglas, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Tundla, Firozabad, Shikohabad (UP) Rajgarh (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," it added. According to the IMD, the city received 0.3 per cent rainfall from 8.30 am on Thursday to 8.30 am on Friday. The IMD has predicted "enhanced rainfall activity" over northwest India for two-three days.

Maharashtra

Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, and Gondia districts of Maharashtra are likely to witness "thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rain and gusty winds (30-40kmph). Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in rest of the state, including Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Pune.

Haryana and Punjab

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Haryana and Punjab on Thursday as the mercury dropped below normal limits in the two states. Four members of a family died, while one was injured, as the roof collapsed near Patiala amid heavy rainfall. The injured, a 15-year-old boy, was reportedly undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Rajasthan

A few places in eastern Rajasthan recorded extremely heavy showers, while some parts of western Rajasthan recorded heavy rains. The MeT department has forecast heavy rainfall at some places in Ajmer, Baran, Bhilwara, Bundi, Dholpur and Jhalawar in the next 48 hours, IMD said on Thursday.

Odisha

The IMD had predicted on Thursday "light to moderate rain/thundershower" over most parts of districts of Odisha till July 25. "Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Kalahandi, Bolangir, and Bargarh," the IMD said.

Hyderabad

The weather department has forecast light to moderate rain in the city for a few hours in the city.

Uttarakhand

The IMD predicted light to moderate rain/thundershower at most places with intense showers at isolated places from July 18 to July 22 across Uttarakhand

Himachal Pradesh

In Himachal Pradesh , there's a possibility of light rainfall accompanied with a thunderstorm at isolated places in Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Kinnaur. Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall is likely in Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Solan, Sirmaur and Shimla.

Madhya Pradesh : The water level of the Narmada river rose after heavy rainfall lashed Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district.

Jharkhand